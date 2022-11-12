While the people are starving, government officials are spending enormous amounts of money, says VMRO-DPMNE, announcing that on Monday they will reveal a new affair – “Parasites”.

People are barely making ends meet. Most of the pensions are not even 1/3 of the consumption basket. Two minimum wages are not enough to feed a family, and government officials book six-figure incomes every month. Who is getting rich while the people suffer? Who are the “parasites” of society? While people’s wages are being eaten away by inflation, their incomes are too large to even feel the blow. Follow us on Monday at a press conference, we will announce a new affair entitled “Parasites” which will give an answer to why the people are suffering, announced VMRO-DPMNE.