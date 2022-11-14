VMRO-DPMNE announced that today they will disclose information about a new government scandal – the “Parasite” affair, which, as they say, will show how while the people are starving and barely make ends meet, the government officials have full transaction accounts.

We will reveal how while the people barely make ends meet, the government officials are filled with huge sums of money through the budget.

Inflation and high prices only harm the people, while government officials do not feel them. Obviously, that’s why they don’t understand the people who can’t even buy groceries with 1,000 denars, which they used to buy with 500 denars until a year ago.

In order to fill a couple of people from the government with money, the state is constantly in debt. The public debt has reached over 7.5 billion euros, VMRO-DPMNE said.