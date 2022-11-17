While the people are starving, and a family where both spouses receive a minimum wage cannot provide all the necessary foodstuff and meet life’s needs for a month, officials appointed by the government receive salaries of several thousand euros per month, and for one term the numbers range into several hundreds of thousands of euros, Ivica Tomovski, member of the Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE said at today’s press conference.

And the poverty in which the majority of citizens live is not the only problem, but also the fact that these officials have not justified the money they take with anything. The people do not see any benefit from their work.

Kire Naumov from SDS, director of the Macedonian Bank for Reconstruction and Development, is another in the series of officials involved in the “Parasites” affair. Naumov, who was the deputy minister of finance of SDS, today receives over 2,500 euros a month, for one year he charges over 30,000 euros, and for one term even 120,000 euros. So while the government takes a meal from the students, Naumov earns 2,500 euros every month on the back of the state.

The director of AEK, Jeton Akiku, receives a salary of 132,000 denars, more precisely over 2,000 euros per month or about 30,000 euros for a year.

Slavko Projkovski, financial director at Telekom, which is also owned by the state, is one more in the series of officials with high salaries, with a salary of over 6,000 euros per month. He receives 72,000 euros for one year, and even 288,000 euros for a term of 4 years.

It is the same with the director of Telekom Ljusev, who in just one month takes 11,500 euros, ad that is over 138,000 euros in one year, while for a four-year term over 552,000 euros.

These three officials, whom we presented today, receive almost 1 million euros for one term.

What did these three officials do, and what is the benefit that the state has from their work, for them to collect 1 million euros for one term?

The “Parasites” affair is eating away at the system.

We will continue to reveal new details tomorrow, adds Tomovski.