A new political party was founded on the Macedonian political scene – Movement for Democracy, Rights and Freedom (DRF).

At the founding assembly held in Bitola, Edin Jakupovic was elected president of the DRF, who in his short address stated that he accepts the responsibility to lead the new party with a team composed of many young, but already proven associates and activists that together with him fought the battle for democracy, rights and freedoms in society.

According to the party, there are many new people in the DRF membership without any previous political baggage, people who are professionals in their fields and who will work together for democratic principles and principles.

During the next week, DRF will hold a regular session of the central board where the presidency and election of other party leaders of the party will be elected.