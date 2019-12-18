New instruments measuring PM10 particles have been installed in automated monitoring stations for ambient air quality – Lisice, Gostivar, Kicevo, Veles 2 and Kavadarci, the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning said on Wednesday.

They explain that the Ministry, after conducting an open procedure for awarding a public procurement contract to five air quality measuring systems, informed that the air quality monitoring stations Lisice, Gostivar, Kicevo, Veles 2 and Kavadarci have new measuring instruments installed for measuring PM10 and are put into operation.

Starting today, the data from the measurements are available to the public on following link: air.moepp.gov.mk.

The Ministry informs that the instrument for simultaneous measurement of PM10 and PM2.5 from Kumanovo is disconnected from the system due to technical issues. As soon as the issue is removed, the instrument will be put into operation.