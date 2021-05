On Saturday (May 29), a fresh protest will be held in front of the Government building in order to send a message and demand justice for the Defenders of the Constitution.

Brothers and sisters, on Saturday, May 29, starting at 6:30 pm, I invite you to gather again in front of the Government of the Republic of Macedonia and all together and united, to shout in one voice: Freedom for the Defenders of the Constitution!, said Aleksandar Pandov.