New protest: Torture and dismissals must stop (PHOTO GALLERY)

VMRO-DPMNE is staging Friday a new protest march downtown Skopje, but this time on another route – to the Ministry of Information Society and Administration and on a different topic – against revanchism and terror against citizens and political opponents.

This non-national government takes from the bread of the people, to put in its own pocket. Hundreds of people across the country who do not agree with Zoran Zaev and his people are terrorized and sent to work more than 50 kilometers from their place of residence. Those whom they cannot break are fired, leaving whole families with 3 and 4 children without bread. The totalitarianism of this government takes its toll. SDSM has no problem dismissing a single mother from work, much less mobbing her at work. While the people have no option for survival, they buy luxury villas in Halkidiki. For Zaev shells, for the people crumbs – This is the harsh reality with SDSM and Zaev, VMRO-DPMNE said announcing the new one from the series of protests that began a few weeks ago.