The latest international criminal who was given a Macedonian passport was identified yesterday by the MKD.mk news site as Alen Bunic, a Croatian drug lord. Bunic was issued a passport by the Zaev regime n 2019, under the fake identity of Atanas Kostadinov Vitanov.

The Croatian citizen was wanted since 2008, after bank robberies and drug running in Italy. Previously, the news site and the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party revealed evidence of at least a dozen regional and international drug lords, hitmen and even ISIS commanders who were given Macedonian passports. The Zaev regime responded to this by hastily charging a dozen of low level clerks in the Interior Ministry, most of whom admitted their guilt in exchange for suspended sentences, and apparently, silence about the actual organizers of the criminal racket.

VMRO-DPMNE noted that due to mismanagement of the Ministry, there is an on-going shortage of passports, license plates and other basic documents for ordinary citizens, which prompted the Ministry to try to extend the validity of the already issued passports.