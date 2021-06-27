VMRO-DPMNE’s spokesperson Naum Stoilkovski revealed on Sunday that the municipality of Gjorce Petrov procured two washing machines in the amount of 25,000 euros, which is 10,000 euros more than the market value of the two machines.

After we published the scandal, Aleksandar Naumovski, the mayor of Gjorce Petrov from SDSM, said in a panic that the kindergarten that actually make that procurement and is a signatory to the contract now had no money, and the contract would be terminated, and he had nothing to do with it, said Stoilkovski at a press conference.

They are caught in the act. It is a contract after a conducted procedure. How is it possible for a contract, according to Gjorce Petrov, worth 25,500 euros for only two washing machines that there are no other bidders. In conditions of recession, in conditions of crisis, in conditions of economic “stop-staff”, there are no companies interested in the procurement, which according to the documents provides a difference in price of as much as 10,000 euros for the purchase of two washing machines?, he asks.

According to Stoilkovski, a company based in Gjorce Petrov is the only bidder with complete documentation for the procurement of two washing machines worth 25,500 euros.