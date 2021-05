The “360 degrees” show announced another scandal related to the former Secretary General of the Government Dragi Raskovski. This time it is connected with some voting booths for elections that so far no one has heard of or used for voting.

Raskovski – the Secretary General of the Government, bought another patent from Raskovski – the innovator that is not used by any institution: Voting booth for 105 thousand euros of public money , reports “360 degrees”.