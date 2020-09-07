A new scandal is about to rock the director of the Film Agency Gorjan Tozija and the son of actor Rade Serbedzija, Danilo. Specifically, the head of the Croatian audiovisual center, Hribar, at the expense of the state and Croatian taxpayers, took business trips to Ljubljana, Trieste, Cannes, Berlin, spending about 100,000 euros, “Otvoreno.hr” reveals.

Hribar, who has resigned in the meantime, gets involved in a new corruption scandal with Tozija, Rade and Danilo Serbedzija with the sale of the “The Liberation of Skopje” movie.

Although the Macedonian Anti-Corruption Commission got interested in this case, the last government set refused to replace Tozija. In addition to corruption, he was known for statements that mentioned the ruling HDZ and Prime Minister Plenkovic, for which the government had to apologize.

But that is not all. Tozija and Hribar also paid for consulting services, which is the second name for money laundering in both Croatia and Macedonia, analyzes “Otvoreno.hr”. Tozija paid Hribar 17,500 euros for consulting services but later Tozija changed the duration and amount of the basic contract which initially amounted to 13,000 euros.