Instead of 180, students in primary education in the new school year will attend classes for 159 days.

The Ministry of Education and Science has adopted changes in the calendar for organization and work of primary schools in the school year 2020/2021, according to which there will be 21 teaching days less.

In the previous regular calendar, which was published in July, the number of teaching days was 180, and the new decision follows after the school year started on October 1.