Newly appointed Serbian Patriarch Porfirij said that he will work to resolve the dispute with the Macedonian Orthodox Church, but only in line with the clerical rules. The Serbian church does not recognize the independence of the Macedonian church and has blocked its full recognition by other eastern Orthodox churces.

Asked by Macedonian journalists, Porfirij said that he will have no more or less understanding than his predecessors. Serbia insists that the Macedonian church must first return under the Serbian banner, and only then may ask for its independence, and in the meantime it appointed a former Macedonian bishop as its representative.