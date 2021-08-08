The Prime Minister Zoran Zaev as well as the director of the Crisis Management Center Stojance Angelov, visited Sunday the Berovo region where the largest active fire in the country is. In a statement to the media, Zaev said that the citizens who suffered damages will be reimbursed, and that a plan is underway for planting new trees in the areas that were affected by the fires.

Field assessments are now being made to reimburse the citizens. They should not worry, we will make up for what was lost. There will be new tree planting, it is known in which area what kind of tree grows, so a plan is being made for a major tree planting this fall, said Zaev.