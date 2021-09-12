A new video of the fire at the Covid hospital in Tetovo has emerged. This time it is on the other side of the river, where it is clear that through the fire, there are several explosions, probably from oxygen.

The deadly fire that occurred on the night of September 8 claimed 14 lives. The modular hospital in Tetovo was burned down in a few minutes. After two days, the directors of the hospital resigned, and Zaev did not accept the resignation of Health Minister Filipce and Deputy Minister Hasani.