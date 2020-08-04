The new Parliament at its first constitutive session on Tuesday that was presided over by the outgoing Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi elected the chairperson and the members of the Verification Committee that will verify the mandates of its new MPs.

Upon a proposal of Parliament Speaker, MP Jagoda Shahpaska was elected chairperson and MPs Izet Mexhiti, Blagica Lasoska, Sonja Mirakovska and Safie Sadiki Shakini were elected members of the Verification Committee.

Xhaferi invited the chairperson of the Verification Commission to convene a session to review the State Election Commission (SEC) report on the July 15 early parliamentary elections and to submit a report with a proposal for verification of mandates.

The constitutive session of the new parliamentary composition is held in the Big Dome hall in accordance with the COVID-19 health safety guidelines. Only three of the 120 MPs did not attend the session.

The agenda also includes election of chairperson, deputy chairperson and members of the Committee on Election and Appointment Issues, and election of Parliament Speaker.