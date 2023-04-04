Marjan Stamenkovski, owner of the “yellow” news site Dokaz, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for extortion and blackmail. He also needs to pay 5,000 EUR in fines.

A group of journalists and businessmen reported Stamenkovski for harassing and blackmailing them. He was also charged for online piracy and spreading hateful materials online. Stamenkovski is known for the vile comments he makes in the articles on his news site, but his defense insists that the charges are outside of the realm of reality.