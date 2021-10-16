The Bulgarian BGNES news agency accused Zaev’s Deputy Prime Minister Nikola Dimitrov of spreading hatred toward Bulgaria. Dimitrov has a hard time in Bulgaria since last year, when he led a campaign to get Germany involved in pressuring Bulgaria to lift its EU veto against Macedonia – the Bulgarian public never forgave him about this.

The latest issue that is raised in the Bulgarian press is Dimitrov’s statement that, as things stand, “Bulgaria can’t be considered a friendly country”.

According to BGNES, this is part of the “harsh anti-Bulgarian campaign” in Macedonia.