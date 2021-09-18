Several days after the allegation, Deputy Prime Minister Nikola Dimitrov still hasn’t denied the claim that he is the author of the controversial new memorandum for arranging future relations between Macedonia and Bulgaria. VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said that Dimitrov authored the document that would provide for dual historic narratives – one Bulgarian centered and another Macedonian, that would be taught to Macedonian school children.

It’s clear from the wording of the document that it was written here. It was written by Nikola Dimitrov, Nikoloski said, adding that the purpose of the document is to distract the public from several serious scandals that are pressing hard on the Zaev regime, chief among them the catastrophic fire in the Tetovo hospital that killed 15 patients and their visitors.