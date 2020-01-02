In an interview with TV Kanal 5, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said that this year he would mark a diplomatic offensive for EU membership. Dimitrov believes that if the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office is adopted, it will be of great help for the European integration activities.

