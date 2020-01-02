In an interview with TV Kanal 5, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said that this year he would mark a diplomatic offensive for EU membership. Dimitrov believes that if the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office is adopted, it will be of great help for the European integration activities.
Nikola Dimitrov: This will be year of diplomatic offensive for EU membership
In an interview with TV Kanal 5, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said that this year he would mark a diplomatic offensive for EU membership. Dimitrov believes that if the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office is adopted, it will be of great help for the European integration activities.
Comments are closed for this post.