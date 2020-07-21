According to new Statute and the adopted amendments of the party, Nikola Gruevski is no longer Honorary President of VMRO-DPMNE.

Pance Toskovski, President of the Statutory Commission of VMRO-DPMNE, was asked tonight if Nikola Gruevski remains Honorary President of VMRO-DPMNE:

No, according to this Statute and the adopted amendments, Nikola Gruevski is no longer Honorary President and this function i.e. title according to the new Statute ceases to exist, it is put an end, Toskovski replied.