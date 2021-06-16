Former VMRO-DPMNE leader Nikola Gruevski issued a call for unity in the party, as it celebrates its 31st anniversary with a gathering in Ohrid this evening. Party leader Hristijan Mickoski announced that he will make a major announcement at the gathering.

The 181,000 members VMRO-DPMNE had at the time when I left its helm were the carriers of change and progress. The strength of VMRO-DPMNE is in its members, and the supporters who helped us drive the push our independence, to reform the country and to make it successful, but also protected Macedonia through its many difficult moments, Gruevski said.

He issued a call to the party supporters to help put an end to the Zaev regime.