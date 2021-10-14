Obviously, my being late shows what infrastructure projects Bitola is facing with, but it also shows how much the government remembers working only before the elections. We see that the whole of Bitola has been excavated before the elections, that now it is practically impossible to enter the city, that many streets have also been excavated and infrastructural works are underway, believing that in that way they will convince some people to vote for them, but in essence I think the revolt will be much bigger than what they expect and the government will be punished in these elections, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski during Thursday’s meeting with citizens in Bitola.

Nikoloski added that the citizens remember very well that one auxiliary hose was the only investment in Bitola, in parallel with a chessboard and several others rather funny projects that have been promoted for the past four years.

And that is why such infrastructure interventions cannot convince anyone, they can only make us all be late for the events we have, Nikoloski said.

Nikoloski called on the citizens to go out en masse and vote in the elections on Sunday.

Nikoloski pointed out that VMRO-DPMNE has an excellent team, an excellent candidate for mayor of Bitola, an excellent list of councilors.