Well, there is no reaction because it is true, said the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski, answering a reporter’s question regarding the refusals of Petre Silegov to comment on the accusations of VMRO-DPMNE about his property.

Everyone can see the hacienda in Taftalidze, the Mavrovo one as well. Do you remember when Skopje was in quarantine, the mayor of Skopje fled to Mavrovo, cars can be seen, property can be seen. So the real thing is why the relevant institutions, especially the Anti-Corruption Commission, does not react, Nikoloski asked.