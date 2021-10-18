VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski expressed his gratitude to the voters who gave the conservative party a major victory at the local elections yesterday.

Over the past four years we thoroughly reformed the party. We proceed to another victory in the second round on October 31st. Together we will build a new future, Nikoloski said.

As the current results stand, VMRO secured 19 outright wins, against just 9 for SDSM, and the VMRO tally includes major cities and urban centers. The party is well placed to increase its lead as the results continue to be processed.