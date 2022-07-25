 ﻿

Nikoloski after meeting with Orban: Friends forever

Macedonia 25.07.2022 / 19:19
Friends forever! For the real values in Europe – low taxes, economic prosperity, family values, wrote Aleksandar Nikoloski, vice president of VMRO DPMNE on social media, after the meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

