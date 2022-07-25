Nikoloski after meeting with Orban: Friends forever

Friends forever! For the real values in Europe – low taxes, economic prosperity, family values, wrote Aleksandar Nikoloski, vice president of VMRO DPMNE on social media, after the meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
Ruskoska: The complaint was submitted last Tuesday, I consider its publication in public as direct pressure on the prosecutor’s office and the court
Prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska told Deutsche Welle today that the complaint from the Financial Police Administration was sent last Tuesday, just one day after the prosecutors started the search in this institution. The fact that the information is shared with the public a week later, according to Ruskovska,...
