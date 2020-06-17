The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE and head of the MP list in the fourth electoral district, Aleksandar Nikoloski, said in an interview with TV Alfa, that VMRO-DPMNE after the parliamentary elections in July, will show how the Macedonian national dignity is restored and how Macedonia is economically renewed.

Our goal is to renew Prilep and all of Macedonia because unfortunately in the past three years we have seen devastation, and in more than 5 years of political crisis we see trampling on the basic pride of the Macedonian people, primarily related to national issues, said Nikoloski.

Regarding the Prespa Agreement, he clarified that it is a shameful agreement that violates the Macedonian dignity, an agreement that violated the Macedonian national identity, although they were convincing us that the identity was cemented, says Nikoloski and adds that the legacy of Zoran Zaev and Nikola Dimitrov and of all who stand behind this shameful betrayal, will remain forever.

We will work hard and committed to restoring the Macedonian national unity, which has been violated in the past three years, and that is one of the basic postulates that we will focus on, because it is possible that they will be resolved, said Nikoloski.

Regarding the party’s anniversary Nikoloski said that it is really a big anniversary for VMRO-DPMNE, 30 years since the renewal of VMRO, with hope for celebrating many more anniversaries in the future.