After the “Racket” affair, there is no prime minister or president who wants to meet with Zoran Zaev, the vice president of VMRO DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, said last night on Alsat’s “360 Degrees” show.

Why doesn’t Zoran Zaev travel? Zaev persistently avoids answering in public when was the last time he had an official meeting with a Prime Minister or President, when was the last time he met with a Prime Minister or President of a European Union member state? He avoids the answer. I will answer, and that is before the “Racket” affair happened. And now the question legitimately arises, why after the affair there is no prime minister or president who wants to meet with Zaev, said Nikoloski.