The agreement with Bulgaria is the basis and the beginning of all the problems that Macedonia is facing, the root of Bulgaria’s demands, all the humiliations of Macedonia, the national deprivation of identity, an attempt to erase the national and identity symbols, all the blockages and vetoes on the road to European integration, VMRO-DPMNE vice president, Aleksandar Nikoloski, said in a Facebook post.

He said that the people will put an end to blackmail, humiliation and together we will restore the dignity of the Macedonian people and Macedonia!