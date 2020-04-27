In the past week, we have witnessed that the government led by Zaev, Spasovski, Dimitrov and Sekerinska is trying to relativize the document of Bulgaria which became an integral part of the decision of the European Council on Macedonia, and which directly undermines the foundations of the Macedonian state – and that is the Macedonian language, the Macedonian history and the Macedonian people, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said at Monday’s press conference.

He pointed out that this relativization aims to put the problem under the rug and everyone to behave as if it did not exist, and there were even statements in that direction that it was best to ignore.

To ignore it, but the question is until when? Probably by June and the next meeting of the European Council when the negotiating framework for accession negotiations with Macedonia will be harmonized and these conditions will become an official part of the EU requirements in the accession negotiations, which will mean that Macedonia will not be able to become an EU member without giving up the Macedonian language, the Macedonian people and the Macedonian history. If this happens, the consequences will be permanent and will tie the hands of the next generations so that they cannot do much to change this. I don’t know if Zaev is aware and understands that the consequences of his decisions and the national catastrophes that will follow for decades to come, Nikoloski says.



The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE called for reason and statesmanship to address this problem in a very responsible way.