Vice President of VMRO DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, as President of the National Council for European Integration met Thursday with EU Ambassador David Geer.

At the meeting I informed about the composition of the National Council for European Integration and the competencies that the Council has, the inclusive character of the body that unites political and social actors, as well as the idea of the Council to build and maintain consensus for EU membership, informed Nikoloski.

He added that at the meeting they also discussed the upcoming period of Macedonia’s EU integration and the active agenda of the National Council for European Integration.