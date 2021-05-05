VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski and International Secretary and EC member Vladimir Gjorcev attended an online conference organized by the CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

The conference focused on strengthening cooperation between Europe and the United States and views were presented on the future of the transatlantic partnership with the United States as a partner country of the EU countries. At the conference, conclusions were also reached about the future of the partnership in the next four years and the methods through which the cooperation will be strengthened.

The online conference was opened by Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ralph Brinkhaus, coordinator of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, and the deputy coordinator of the parliamentary group, Johann David Wadephul.