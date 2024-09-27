Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, who is also Transportation Minister in the Macedonian Government met with Hungarian Construction and Infrastructure Minister Janos Lazar. The meeting held in Ohrid, where a large Hungarian delegation is meeting with their Macedonian counterparts, was focused on the large project of building a fast north-south railroad line that will traverse the Balkans.

This is a project that will bring major benefits to all countries in the region, will enhance economic development and cooperation between the countries and will ensure safe and fast movement of passengers and goods. We are catching the last moment for Macedonia to join in with the advanced railroad projects in the region and that is why this project is our priority, not just for us but for all countries along Corridor 10, said Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski.

Hungary is working on a fast railroad link with Serbia, and it comes naturally that it should be extended south, helping connect central Europe to the Aegean Sea.

The two Government officials also discussed good practices in transportation, construction, investments and implementation of major capital projects. Nikoloski expressed gratitude for the Hungarian financial support for Macedonia, that will help build municipal infrastructure projects.