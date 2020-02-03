VMRO-DPMNE’s Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, together with Parliament’s Foreign Policy Committee Chairman Antonio Milososki, will pay a working visit to Washington, D.C in the coming days.

While in Washington, D.C they will attend the National Prayer Breakfast, an annual gathering of political and religious leaders in Washington, D.C. In addition to attending the Prayer Breakfast, Milososki and Nikoloski will also hold numerous bilateral meetings with congressmen, senators and institute representatives, as well as meetings with the Macedonian diaspora.

Among others, they will hold meetings with Senator Mike Lee, Senator James Inhofe, and Congressmen Mike Doyle and Robert Aderholt. At the meetings, Nikoloski and Milososki will brief on the political situation in Macedonia, crime and corruption, as well as on the economic fiasco and state regression, but will also brief interlocutors on VMRO-DPMNE’s plans and the renewal that follows after a victory in the April parliamentary elections.

Numerous meetings with senior US officials mean strengthening friendship with the United States and confirming VMRO-DPMNE’s strategic commitment. The delegation will reaffirm VMRO-DPMNE’s commitment to Macedonia’s becoming a member of the Euro-Atlantic family as soon as possible, which it has long deserved.