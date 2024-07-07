We are seriously considering the possibility of granting a license for a third mobile operator, announced the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Aleksandar Nikoloski.

Our analysis shows that the prices for mobile, as well as cable TV and Internet services are more expensive than most European countries. There is a classic duopoly in the market. That is why we must look for measures to make services cheaper. Citizens should have better and cheaper services. Therefore, a third mobile operator is a potential solution, Nikoloski announced on his Facebook profile.