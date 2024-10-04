Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the Government wiil fully reconstruct the Kumanovo – Gevgelija railway in two to three years. This will go on side by side with the planned building of a new, fast, railway line on the same North-South corridor.

The reconstruction project provides for a track that will allow speeds between 80 and 120 kilometers per hour, and will cost 250 million EUR, Nikoloski said, adding that the EU might provide 100 million of this sum.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, this will allow traffic on Macedonia’s most important corridor to go on without interruptions. The most logical route for the new line, he said, would be Kumanovo – Sveti Nikole – Stip – Radovis – Strumica – Gevgelija, with an additional section to Skopje. This project would cost over 2 billion EUR and could be completed in five years.