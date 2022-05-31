VMRO-DPMNE is a credible partner of the largest political family in Europe, the largest party in Europe, the European People’s Party. The membership of VMRO-DPMNE in the European People’s Party means a lot to the Republic of Macedonia and the citizens. In the bilateral meetings that we will have today and tomorrow, but also in the speech that President Mickoski will deliver, the addresses at the various panels, we will talk about the situation in Macedonia, we will inform about the developments in VMRO-DPMNE, about reforms which led to the success of VMRO-DPMNE and a convincing victory in the local elections as well as the call for early parliamentary elections, Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski told TV Alfa from the 27th Congress of the EPP in Rotterdam where he attends as part of the delegation of VMRO-DPMNE, led by party leader Hristijan Mickoski.

Nikoloski pointed out that VMRO-DPMNE will also point out what is happening in Macedonia because with this government of SDSM and DUI the system of rule of law is disrupted, Macedonia counts defeats, and also corruption flourishes and these are two segments the focus should be on.

We will also discuss the Bulgarian veto and the blockade of EU accession negotiations. The government did not inform VMRO-DPMNE about anything that is happening between Macedonia and Bulgaria. The government of SDSM and DUI decided to keep the negotiations closed because they are afraid of what will be made public, and that is a national betrayal that they have been preparing for a long time. But, sooner or later it comes out and I warn them not to do anything that will be to the detriment of the Macedonian language, identity and uniqueness, because if they do, they will face a fierce response from VMRO-DPMNE, said Nikoloski.

Nikoloski added that they will discuss the financial crisis which is aggravating and which is extremely important for the daily life of citizens, because we see shortages of basic food products and the price hikes, something that the government does not provide explanation for.