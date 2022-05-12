VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski will attend a conference of the Friends of Europe organization in Zagreb, as one of its 40 under 40 most influential persons. The three day event is meant to discuss “saving democracy from itself”.

During his visit, Nikoloski will also meet with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Foreign Minsiter Gordan Grlic – Radman and other Croatian and international officials.

Friends of Europe is an influential itnernational organization based in Brussels that includes Prime Ministers, Presidents, parliamentary leaders European commissions…