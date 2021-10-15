October 17, Sunday, is decision day for both Prilep and Macedonia. Let’s start the changes in Macedonia on October 17, right here from Prilep, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, said at Friday’s press conference in Prilep.

He told everyone who sees him to be brave and go to the polls, en masse in the early morning hours, because as he says the high turnout will mean a convincing victory for VMRO-DPMNE, the candidate and future mayor of the municipality of Prilep, Dr. Borce Jovceski and the head of the councilor list of VMRO-DPMNE, led by Dejan Prodanoski.