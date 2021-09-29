VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski condemned the management of the failing Macedonian Railways public utility company for spending money for luxury items, food, drinks and nuts.

Workers in the company have not received their last six salaries. But the management is ordering items such as whiskey, and not just any old whiskey, but 12 years aged – apparently they have good taste. The order calls for Indian nuts, walnuts, chocolate rolled pistacios. This shows their lack of grounding in reality, at a time when rail lines are being cancelled and the infrastructure is in dreadful state, Nikoloski said.