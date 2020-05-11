Statements from Bulgaria that this country would much prefer to have Zoran Zaev and his SDSM party remain in power proves the conditions Macedonia faces will continue to increase, and we will face new demands, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski. Nikoloski responded to the statement from the head of the European group of socialist parties PES, Sergey Stanishev, who is also a former Bulgarian Prime Minister, that it is in Bulgarian national interest that Zoran Zaev and SDSM remain in power after the next Macedonian elections.

What is best for Stanishev and Bulgaria, unfortunately, is not what is best for Macedonia. What is best for Bulgaria is currently the worst possible option for Macedonia and Macedonian national interests, Nikoloski said, pointing to the fact that Bulgaria demands concessions that will undermine the Macedonian identity and history.

In 2017 Zaev signed a treaty with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov which opened the door for additional Bulgarian demands aimed at Macedonia.

What Stanishev is telling us is that Bulgaria favors Zaev because he is corrupt and spineless, Nikoloski added.

He blamed the Macedonian Foreign Ministry for allowing the pressures that are now exerted on Macedonia to give up on the Macedonian language and have it declared a mere dialect of the Bulgarian language, that will erode Macedonian nationhood.

We need a serious protest note to be sent through official channels, including scientifically based arguments that support our side. It needs to be sent to all Foreign Ministers of EU member states and to the top EU representatives. But what is the Macedonian Foreign Ministry doing? Nothing! Bulgaria is building up is position using the best minds of Bulgarian society to deny the Macedonian state and language, and Zaev’s Government does nothing in response, Nikoloski added.

VMRO-DPMNE will raise the issue at the meeting of top party leaders tomorrow, convened to discuss organizing the next elections, and will ask for a joint response from all Macedonian parties to the Bulgarian positions.