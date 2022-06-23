Bulgaria wants us to change the history, to say that they did not occupy Macedonia during the Second World War and did not deport the Macedonian Jews to Treblinka, Aleksandar Nikoloski, vice president of VMRO DPMNE said in Strasbourg on Thursday.

I would like to support the report that was presented today and I think that these challenges are still ahead of us. As you may know, there was a large Jewish community in Skopje, as well as in Macedonia as a whole, but unfortunately during World War II, mainly, most of the people living in Skopje were actually over 90% deported to Treblinka at that time, in death camps, and now has a small community. But we have built a Museum of the Holocaust, one of the few in Europe, in the very center of the city where we want to pay tribute to the victims, ​​said Nikoloski.

Another thing I want to connect with that, but also with the present times.