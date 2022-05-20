VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski called on the prosecutors to investigate media reports that corrupt Macedonian politicians are engaged in money laundering using real-estate in Dubai. He implied that the Zaev family is among them.

As was reported, a large number of businessmen from Macedonia own property in Dubai. Among them are relatives of businessmen close to the ruling coalition. I believe that the entire public knows about the frequent visits of certain rich families from Macedonia to Dubai – they don’t hide their visits, but freely post them on social media. They should answer how did they get the money they use to purchase property, are these legal transactions and if they can prove the origin of the funds? I call on the institutions, on financial police, the tax authority and the Interior Ministry to examine these allegations, Nikoloski said.