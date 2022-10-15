VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski accused the security services of wiretapping and persecuting the opposition in Macedonia, and asked them to investigate the recent spate of openings of Bulgarian cultural centers in the country, which are named after Nazi collaborators.

The move, openly endorsed by the Bulgarian Government, has deepened tensions between the two countries, as both initially opened clubs – “Vanco Mihajlov” in Bitola and “Tsar Boris III” in Ohrid, were promptly attacked by citizens. This provides additional arguments for Bulgaria to claim that Bulgarians in Macedonia are persecuted and to extend its veto of Macedonia’s EU accession.