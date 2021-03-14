VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski called on Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to resign over the growing scandal involving the failed purchase of coronavirus vaccines from China. The Government tried to use a shell company set up in American Samoa and Hong Kong for the purchase and was prepared to pay double the price paid by other countries.

A phantom company registered in September 2017, just a few months after Zaev formed his Government, with only three employees was used for a contract offering 62.5 dollars per vaccine – twice what other countries were paying. Resign now! Zaev’s greed and crime are costing us lives, Nikoloski said.