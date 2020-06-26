VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the party will initiate an investigation into the wealth of the Zaev family. After being appointed Mayor of Strumica, Zoran Zaev’s family businesses began to grow exponentially, and this accelerated even further after he grabbed power in Macedonia in 2017.

i call on Zaev to come before the Macedonian public and explain the origin of the property owned by his family. Let’s see the origin, let’s see how the Zaev’s made their money. His business partners in Strumica have received more than five million EUR in tax rebates in just a few months, at a time when the entire economy is stuck and going down. This is clearly a scheme to illegally finance the SDSM campaign, Nikoloski said during a rally in Demir Kapija. Nikoloski leads the VMRO-DPMNE list in the south-eastern district and is directly confronted with Zaev in Strumica, Prilep and the surrounding municipalities.

Nikoloski, who is not from the region, said that although Zaev is native of Strumica, he badly mismanaged the development of the region. “Zaev keeps talking about his village of Murtino, and yet it is still left without a sewage system. The place is in serious disease risk now, in summer”, Nikoloski said.