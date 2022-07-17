The masks fell, the lies were confirmed! The SDSM and DUI Government’s lie that bilateral disputes with Bulgaria will not be a condition for progress towards the EU did not last even 24 hours, VMRO-DPMNE’s, Aleksandar Nikoloski, said at today’s press conference.

Today, the Protocol was signed with which Macedonia will not negotiate with the EU about its progress, but will negotiate with Bulgaria about its history. A Protocol was signed today in Sofia, which will be part of the Negotiating Framework of Macedonia with the European Union. With the Protocol signed by the Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the change of history and the change of the textbooks according to Bulgaria’s wishes become a condition for Macedonia’s progress towards the EU.

This treacherous government made and agreed to change the history, and change the textbooks, or rather open Bulgarianization as a condition for progress in European integration. And that was clearly said today, because it was clearly said in Sofia that the Protocol becomes part of the negotiating framework and that, accordingly, the failure to fulfill the tasks in that Protocol will make Macedonia progress or not progress towards the EU, that is, chapters will be opened or closed. In the simplest terms, if Macedonia accepts Bulgarianization, it will advance towards the EU, if it does not accept Bulgarianization, which is the attitude of the vast majority of the Macedonian people, it will not advance towards the EU. The lies fell, the masks fell.

It is also a real scandal that Bujar Osmani and this treacherous Government have not yet published the Protocol that they signed today. Although Osmani has been announcing its publication and sharing with the Macedonian public for days and weeks, even after signing this protocol, which has not yet been made public, it is clear that they are afraid to publish it because they are aware of the bad things it contains and what will be the reaction of the Macedonian public when it sees the light of day, said Nikoloski.

