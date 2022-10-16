We are continuously being followed, illegally, by structures that are formally part of the security structures in Macedonia, but abuse their official position and authority, said vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski on Sunday.

President Hristijan Mickoski, I am also followed by certain other members of VMRO-DPMNE. I do not think that it is a democratic tool that the government can use, instead of dealing with us, to deal with the financing of Bulgarian associations. At the same time, I don’t think it’s democratic and normal for high-ranking officials from the security forces to meet with journalists and place half-information and untruths, which they then ask them to publish in public aimed at the opposition, said Nikoloski.