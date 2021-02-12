Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski are confronted before the Skopje court today, in a hearing in the slander trial Zaev initiated against Nikoloski. Nikoloski has been vocal in revealing Zaev’s criminal links, especially with the major Racket scandal, and Zaev turned to the court in an attempt to silence him.

The court began by listening to statements from the Racket trial, especially the sentencing of one of the chief suspects, Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13. As he was being sentenced to nine years in prison, Jovanovski said that the money his group extorted from various businessmen ended up with Zoran Zaev and Zaev’s brother Vice.