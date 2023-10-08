The issue that is now being raised, in my view, stands as the foremost problem in Macedonia, surpassing all others. It is a problem directly linked to the erosion of national interests and a denial of the significance of the Macedonian people. The pervasive levels of crime and corruption give rise to a corrupt political elite, primarily within the two leading government parties. These elites seem compelled to create new scandals almost daily, further undermining the very foundations of the state.

These words were spoken by Aleksandar Nikoloski, Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE and Member of Parliament, during a recent debate in Struga titled “Fighting Crime and Corruption, a Fundamental European Value,” as part of the campaign “It is important! Changes depend on you.”

Vice President Nikoloski underscored that due to the high levels of crime and corruption, five major EU member states hold the view that Macedonia doesn’t even merit the commencement of negotiations for EU membership. He pointed out that while discussions about high-level corruption were common in the past, the rule of SDSM and DUI has brought corruption from the lowest to the highest levels of society. This has led to a situation where people are now leaving Macedonia not just for economic reasons, as in the past, but also because the country lacks law and order.

He further emphasized that the corruption scandals involving the SDSM and DUI government began with their establishment. He was the first to expose the criminal scandal involving the then-General Secretary of the government, Draghi Rashkovski, concerning the purchase of an air traffic control radar from the Italian firm Leonardo, amounting to 1 million euros.

Nikoloski proceeded to list some of the criminal scandals associated with the SDSM and DUI government and expressed confidence that with a change in government and the restoration of institutional independence, all crimes will be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible will be held accountable.

Should we talk about the business schemes of Vice Zaev and his partners in REC Bitola, should we talk about Zoran Zaev’s companies in Petrich, Bulgaria, should we talk about the marijuana factories, should we talk during the corona pandemic when they lost their lives , and others were fighting for their lives that the same affair was arranged for the purchase of vaccines at a much higher price from a company that is registered for southern fruit, or let’s talk about Krmzov’s companies that I took out at the beginning of the election campaign in 2020 that that in conditions of corona and reduced economic activity in 4 months they had a VAT return of 6 million euros, which means that they should have stock of 25 million euros, he added.

The reason why I am bringing back all these affairs is because some of the public have the impression that we have forgotten this or that it is behind us. But none of this is forgotten. We keep clear records of all this and all this will be an obligation for the work of the released institutions after the formation of a new government led by VMRO-DPMNE, I mean here also the Ministry of the Interior, the prosecution, the financial police, the IRS, the Customs Administration, and all the rest will investigate this one by one, said Nikoloski